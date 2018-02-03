Driver leads multiple agencies on pursuit from Burlington to Henry County

A 23-year-old woman is in custody after a vehicle pursuit involving multiple agencies from Des Moines County into Henry County.

On Friday, Feb. 2 just before midnight a Burlington Police Officer attempted to stop a car driven by Aaliayh Williams, of Burlington, on a suspected narcotics violation. According to a press release, Williams did not stop for the officer and was last spotted going west on Highway 34 near the Broadway overpass in West Burlington, Iowa.

Again, Williams failed to yield to an emergency vehicle and allegedly lead Des Moines County deputies on a pursuit into Henry County. Stop sticks were deployed by assisting Henry County deputies, and two tires on the car were punctured. Williams then stopped on Highway 34 near mile marker 44 in Henry County.

Four subjects were detained without incident and the driver, Williams was arrested and transported to the Des Moines County Jail. She was booked for eluding, speeding, driving under suspicion and reckless driving.

Burlington Police and Des Moines County Sheriff's deputies were assisted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the Iowa State Patrol and the New London Police Department. Nobody was injured during the incident.

It should be noted that all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.