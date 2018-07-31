Driver of stolen truck hospitalized after police say they evaded police, crashed into cornfield

Charges are pending for a driver who police say was operating a stolen vehicle.

Police received a call early Tuesday morning at around 6 of a report of a stolen pickup from Casey's on Camanche Avenue.

A Clinton County Deputy Sheriff saw the stolen pickup on Highway 30 near DeWitt around 7:30 a.m.

Officials tried to perform a traffic stop as the truck approached 380th Avenue near Low Moor, but police say the driver exited onto the off-ramp at a highway of speed. Police say the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, crossed eastbound across 380th Avenue and entered a cornfield where the truck came to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital for injuries. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Clinton Police, Iowa State Patrol, Clinton Fire Department, Low Moor First Responders and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement.