Driver receives citation after rollover crash in Whiteside County

A driver is okay but has been cited after being involved in a rollover crash in Whiteside County.

On Thursday, June 14 just after 3:45 p.m. crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Meredosia Road just north of Stropes Road in rural Albany.

34-year-old Robert R. Falls of Camanche, Iowa was heading north on Meredosia Road when he failed to negotiate a curve. Police say that's when Falls attempted to overcorrect and lost control rolling into the east ditch.

Falls was treated on scene and was cited for Improper Lane Usage.

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Illinois State Police, Albany Police, Albany Fire/EMS, and Cordova Fire.