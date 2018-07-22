Driver swerves to miss deer, injures himself and passenger on Des Moines County Road

Des Moines County Sheriff's Department was called to 9217 Golf Course Road along with Burlington Fire for a car crash just after 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

When emergency crews got there, they found a vehicle had driven off the road into a ravine.

The driver was treated for minor injuries, the passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The passenger was airlifted to Iowa City for treatment, no word on that person's condition.

The driver told police he was swerving to miss a deer when he drove off the road.