Police in Moline responded to a pretty bad rollover and it's amazing that no one was hurt.

It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, on 4th Avenue next to Habaneros restaurant.

Police say the driver lost control on a turn and the car hit the curb and then a utility pole. It wound up on its side.

When we arrived, the car was about to be loaded onto a tow truck. Police on the scene say while it looks bad, no one was hurt and no other vehicles were involved.