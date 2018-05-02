Drivers who use I-74 Bridge to travel to Illinois may face longer commute

Drivers who cross the I-74 bridge into Illinois may be looking at a longer commute.

Starting May 2 the Grant St. exit will be taken down to one lane. Overnight the bridge was closed to prepare the off-ramp for the lane reduction and restriping for pier construction.

It was closed but now it’s open! Drivers you can take the Grant St exit but it’s down to one lane. You can get a live view at traffic here: https://t.co/6lutkMORRq pic.twitter.com/blBshYPEPB — KWQC Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 2, 2018





Drivers taking the bridge should know it’s back open, but the speed limit has been reduced to 25 mph.

These changes are expected to be in place until late 2019 when the westbound bridge should be complete.

The bridge is expected to be finished in 2021. The Iowa DOT held a meeting during the last week of April to give the public an update on the $1.2 billion project. Drivers should expect more traffic delays and detours.

The original plan was to build the new bridge over eight years, but it was later reduced to three and a half years.

