Driving alerts for 15th St. A and JDR in Moline

A portion of 15th Street A will be closed beginning on Monday, June 12, 2017.

The 800 block of 15th Street A will be closed while crews patch a section of road.

Crews expect the job to be finished by the end of the day on Friday.

Also in Moline, work is now finished on the southeast corner of John Deere Road and 70th Street.

Beginning Monday at noon, traffic will move from the southbound lanes of 70th Street to the northbound lanes.

Officials are asking drivers to take extra caution in the area today as the traffic pattern changes.