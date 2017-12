A KWQC viewer who identifies himself as Ranger Ross took his drone up in the winter storm on Friday afternoon, December 29 and got a quick shot of the forest trails and sledding hill at Illiniwek Forest Preserve.

Photo and video courtesy of Ranger Ross.

Thanks for sharing Ranger Ross!

If you have a video or photo you'd like to share, you can submit them here: http://www.kwqc.com/mycapture/submit