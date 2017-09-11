Drought Conditions Continue To Worsen

The QC has officially picked up a trace of rain for September. While we've had years where we've received no rain by this time, 2013 and 2009, our weather pattern will be quiet for the rest of this week. This will lead to continued drought conditions in SE Iowa and likely expanding into Western Illinois. If we continue to see little or no rain, September of 2017 would go down as the driest on record. The current record is 1979 when we only picked up 0.02" the entire month of September.