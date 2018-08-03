Drought Conditions Expand South Of The QC

The latest drought information was release yesterday and as expected the drought conditions are expanding south of the QC. Despite having episodes of rain yesterday morning in drought stricken areas it was not enough to overcome the moderate to severe drought that is occurring. To make matters worse a heat wave is on tap this weekend with very little rain forecast, so this will likely continue well into August.

While the QC isn't quite in a drought yet, abnormally dry, these conditions could get worse too with the current forecast trends. Bottom line you will need to water your gardens.