Drug rehab facility is granted special use permit in Rock Island County

Top of the World Ranch is a step closer to a facility in rural Milan, Illinois.

The Rock Island County Zoning Board of Appeals approved a special use permit for the $3.6 million property off of 155th Avenue.

People who live near the proposed site raised issues to county staff and zoning board members about water, road adequacy and first responders response time.

Board members visited the property before voting Wednesday night, June 7. All but one member voted to approve the permit.

The permit came with eight conditions including a 24 patient limit, no detox on site and two staff members on site 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Top of the World and residents say they hope to work together, but residents are disappointed they could not address their concerns with Top of the World directly before a decision was made.

“We’re not against them per say but if they want to come out in our community and be our neighbor we'll welcome that but we're not going to just accept being ignored and run over,” said John Abbott, a Rural Township trustee.

“I understand they have concerns, and sometimes concerns come from not really having all the information, and sometimes having the information requires people to actually walk the walk instead of just talk the talk, so I’m hopefully as long as we start doing that they'll get behind us,” said Executive Director of Top of the World Ranch Mark Sadler.

Top of the World tells KWQC its next step is to find a developer. They hope to be up and running by November 1.

