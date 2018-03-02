Dry Goods USA to open NorthPark Mall location

There's a another new store headed to NorthPark Mall. Last month, H&M announced they were opening their first Iowa location in the Davenport mall later this fall. This week, Dry Goods USA, a subsidiary of Von Maur Department Store, announced the opening of 12 new stores this year, including one at NorthPark Mall this summer.

According to company press release: Dry Goods stores provide its customers with a unique shopping experience, combining an ever-changing selection of the latest trend setting apparel, accessories and giftables, visually inviting interiors, and unmatched customer service.

"Our merchandise assortment is perfect for young customers wanting to create a look inspired by the latest fashion trends," said Jim von Maur, president of Von Maur, the parent company of Dry Goods. "We are excited to continue driving the tremendous success Dry Goods has experienced with the opening of several new locations throughout the year, and we look forward to delivering a distinctive shopping experience to shoppers across the country."

For additional information or employment interest, visit www.drygoodsusa.com.

About Dry Goods USA:

Dry Goods USA, a subsidiary of Von Maur Department Store, opened its first location in 2010 in Aurora, Ill. The Company currently operates twenty-seven stores in eight states in addition to an online business at drygoodsusa.com. The Company is known for offering an interest free credit card and the latest in junior contemporary women's fashion. At Dry Goods, customers can find a great selection of apparel, accessories, shoes and giftable items that cater to a fashion driven customer. The ever changing assortment will always offer something new to help complete your look. For more information, please visit www.drygoodsusa.com.

The new stores will open at the following locations:

• Opening Spring 2018

o The Shoppes at Grand Prairie (Peoria, Ill.)

o Polaris Fashion Place (Columbus, Ohio)

o Tuttle Crossing (Columbus, Ohio)

o West Acres (Fargo, N.D.)

• Opening Summer 2018

o Westroads Mall (Omaha, Neb.)

o Crossroads Mall (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

o NorthPark Mall (Davenport, Iowa)

o The Greene (Dayton, Ohio)

o St. Louis Galleria (St. Louis, Mo.)

o West County Center (St. Louis, Mo.)

• Opening Fall 2018

o Columbia Mall (Columbia, Mo.)

o Summit Mall (Akron, Ohio)