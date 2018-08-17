Dubuque Community School District improves security over the summer

The Dubuque Community School District has new procedures and plans in place for student safety for the 2018-2019 school year.

A security camera is mounted in a hallway at Hoover Elementary in Dubuque. (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)

Last February, the district received a threat that forced it to cancel classes that day. That event and others across the country have prompted the district to take a closer look at the safety of schools and protocols.

At Hoover and Eisenhower Elementary Schools, physical changes were made to the buildings over the summer. Built in the 1960s, both schools were built in a "pod" style. This means classrooms are centered around a common space, usually filled with books, computers and tables for kids to do work. The classrooms off the central space did not have doors.

"It was built at a time when open spaces were prioritized. Well in today’s world we need to have sort of lockable doors, we need to create safe spaces for our students," Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.

That's why the district added walls and doors to the classrooms.

He explained, "if the safest thing is to shelter in place, the students and staff have the ability to lock the classroom door and have some protection that way.”

Hoover Principal Kathleen Walech-Haas said, "this is really something that we’ve been needing for a long time. So I’m feeling good about the safety factor that it adds and in addition to that I think it’s really going to improve the learning environment for kids. So it’s kind of a double positive for us here.”

The district also added locks to the entrances of each pod, which would provide another barrier before the classrooms.

Security cameras are another priority of the district. It's been working with the police department to make all schools' cameras available for viewing at the Law Enforcement Center and by dispatch.

Rheingans said they're working out some technical issues, but expects it to happen sometime this school year.

He's also working with the police department to reevaluate the school resource officers.

"We may enhance that number just to put you know folks in our buildings," said Rheingans. "To create relationships with students but also to be there in case there is an emergency.”

Each school will also be required to hold active shooter drills twice a year; once in the first 30 days of the school year, and another in the 30 days after the holiday break.

Rheingans said each school will continue to let people into buildings only when they have a stated purpose, but might ramp up that effort.

"We’re gonna be a little bit more structured on if they say they’re here for a certain reason, but we don’t know that person, then do we send somebody physically to that door," he explained.

Staff will continue to enforce students in sixth through twelfth grades wearing their IDs at all times.

All of this preparation in hopes that it's never needed.

Rheingais said, "we hope we never need to find out whether those plans work.”