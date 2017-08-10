Dubuque County girl in critical condition following bike accident

An 8-year-old Dubuque County girl is in critical condition after a bicycling accident Thursday.

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office says that first responders were dispatched to the area of 17000 Ballymore Lane at approximately 11:02 am on August 10 for a report of a child injured.

Upon arrival, officials were informed by witnesses that the girl was riding her bike on a grassy, sloped hill when she lost control and fell. She sustained serious bodily injury.

The girl was taken to Mercy ER before later being transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals where she remains in critical condition.

Police say no foul play is suspected in this incident and their investigations are complete.