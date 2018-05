A portion of Old Highway Road between Farley and Epworth is closed following a collision between a Jeep and a tractor.

Emergency responders say the Jeep hit the tractor causing the tractor to rollover.

The driver of the tractor was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Jeep is not injured.

A small fire when oil spilled out of the tractor. The fire was quickly contained using a fire extinguisher.

Crews are working to clear the scene and re-open the road.