Dubuque Food Pantry puts grant money to use through summer lunch program

With school out for the summer, an eastern Iowa food pantry has set a goal to provide more lunches for children during the summer months than ever before.

A recent grant to the Dubuque Food Pantry from the Women's Giving Circle of Greater Dubuque has made that goal seemingly a little easier to reach.

Last year, the Dubuque Food Pantry served more than 3,600 kids in the Dubuque area with a free lunch during the summer months. This year, their goal is to serve 5,000.

In order for the food pantry to feed more kids than ever, a grant of $2,775 was awarded from the Women's Giving Circle.

Those with the food pantry say it allows them to buy milk and juice for all of the 5,000 meals they plan to give out- and for them, it is all about their mission to provide help to area families.

"A lot of these kids get up in the morning and there's not breakfast, much less lunch," said Theresa Caldwell, Manager of the Dubuque Food Pantry. "They come up and they're actually having brunch with us. But they're excited to be here, we're excited to have them here, with no judgement at all to them or their families."

The Dubuque Food Pantry was one of 14 applicants for five grants given out by the Women's Giving Circle of Greater Dubuque.

The food pantry has a small budget to fund their summer lunch program, so kindness from the community plays a huge role in their success; receiving a grant took a lot off their shoulders.

Those with the Women's Giving Circle of Greater Dubuque said when they reviewed the applications for grants, the task force found this project unique.

"This stood out to us because it doesn't seem like there's any other organization just like them and they do something very specific," said Sarah Ross, President of Women's Giving Circle and part of the grant-making task force.

"There are so many challenges in our community that many of us aren't even aware of," said Amy Manternach, Vice President of Philanthropic Services for the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. "And to have a direct impact in the life of someone is really what gets us up in the morning and coming to work."

Manternach said this summer program through the food pantry aligned with their mission of giving back, especially when considering how many children and families this would impact over the summer.

So far this summer, Caldwell said they have seen about 70 kids per day. They are hoping to increase that daily average to 100... or maybe more.