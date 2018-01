The Dubuque Police Department is asking for help identifying a person who allegedly stole electronics at Walmart on Dodge Street.

The theft happened on January 8 and the electronics were valued at about $119.

The subject has been described as a white man with dark hair and a beard. Police say he might be associated with a Ford F150 truck from 1999.

If you have any information on the theft or the person in the photo, contact police at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD