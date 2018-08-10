Dubuque Police Department investigating stabbing on Angella Street

The Dubuque Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on the 400 block of Angella Street.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 6:36 Thursday night.

26-year-old Michael Hennessy Jr. was found with a stab wound under his left armpit on Loras Boulevard.

Hennessy said he was talking to 24-year-old Christopher Puccio during the day.

Hennessey said he went to meet Puccio on the 400 block of Angella Street when an altercation happened, causing Hennessey to allegedly be stabbed by Puccio.

Hennessey said after he was stabbed he ran to his car and went to the address on Loras Boulevard, where he collapsed on the back-door step. He was taken to Finley Hospital for his injury and had a puncture wound on his left lung.

Puccio was later found walking near West Locust and Kirkwood Street. A Dubuque police officer knew Puccio had two outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes and took him into custody.

Police say Puccio was in possession of a substance that tested positive for marijuana when he was arrested.

A search warrant at the address on the 400 block of Angella Street found a knife, as well as blood in and around the apartment.

Puccio has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

If you have any information about the stabbing, contact police at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.

If any information given leads to an arrest, the caller will be eligible for a cash reward of $2,000.