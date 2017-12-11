Dubuque Police: Look out for hitman email scam

On December 10 at 7:50 p.m. the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office was called to 16406 Cedar Ridge Road for an attempted internet scam.

The victim was sent an email from a person who said they were a hired hitman with a contract to kill them.

The suspect who sent the email said the victim had to pay $16,520 if she wanted to live.

The suspect also said if the victim paid the money they would find out who had hired a hitman to kill them.

Police are still following up on the case and say it's the first known instance of the scam in the Tri-State area.

Police are reminding people to be careful when they have strange phone calls or email.

If you receive an email like the one above, or any other suspicious emails or phone calls, and are a resident of Dubuque County, contact the non-emergency Sheriff's Office line at 563-589-4414.