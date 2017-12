Police are asking for help to identify a person they say attempted to pass a counterfeit $10 bill. The incident happened on Friday, December 15, 2017 around 10:20 p.m. at AWN Stop Mart, 1401 Central Ave.

The suspect is described as a short, skinny, white male with brown, medium length hair. He was wearing a Packers shirt and had on black shorts.

Anyone with information should call Dubuque Police at 563-589-4410.