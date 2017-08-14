Dubuque Police ask for help to identify suspected vandals

Police are looking for help to identify the suspects accused of damaging an office building. According to police, a group of males broke into the Fischer Office Building, 909 Main St., on two separate occasions, Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

Police say the suspects allegedly caused nearly $900 in damage to windows and walls.

Police admit that the image quality is poor, but say there are some discernible physical characteristics and clothing traits that they hope will lead to an identification.

If you have any information, you should call police.