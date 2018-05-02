DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) — Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who was allegedly involved in a theft at Casey’s General Store, 1072 Cedar Cross Rd. The incident occurred on 04/16/18 at approximately 6:30 PM. The suspect is possibly associated with a maroon Volkswagen Passat. If you have information please submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
Dubuque Police ask for public help in Casey's theft
By Sarah Beth Coleman |
Posted: Wed 8:45 PM, May 02, 2018 |
Updated: Wed 9:36 PM, May 02, 2018