Dubuque Police ask for public's help to ID suspected Walmart wallet thief

Police are asking the community to help identify a person who is suspected of stealing a wallet from an employee of the Dubuque Walmart. The incident happened on Saturday, November 25, around 11 p.m.

According to police, the suspect allegedly stole the wallet from a checkout area in the store. The victim is missing over $300 in currency and various cards and credentials.

The suspect is described as a white male, larger build, wearing a camouflage hat and coat. He left in a full-size truck, possibly a Chevy or GMC with a crew cab and dual rear wheels.

Police say they tracked the truck using cameras to the Julien Dubuque Bridge eastbound, where they lost it.