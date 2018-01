Police are asking the public's help to identify a suspect in a retail theft from over the weekend.

Police say the person pictured allegedly took $60 of alcohol from the HyVee at 400 S. Locust St. in Dubuque without paying for it. According to police, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 6.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, 60-75 years of age, 6’ tall, with gray hair.