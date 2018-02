Police are asking the public for help to identify two theft suspects. They say the people shown in the photos allegedly used stolen credit cards to make over $2,500 in fraudulent purchases at Target and Best Buy in Dubuque.

Police say the cards were stolen and then used by the suspects on January 14, 2018. They say the suspects are associated with a red 1998 Ford F-150 truck.

Anyone with information should submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD