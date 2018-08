Dubuque Police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect they said shoplifted merchandise from Kohl's on NW Arterial in Dubuque.

Officers said it happened about 11:45 a.m. on July 7. They said the suspect is possibly associated with a maroon 2006 Chevy Trailblazer.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.