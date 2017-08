Dubuque Police are looking for the kid they say may have pointed a handgun at two other boys.

According to police, the person pictured pulled a handgun on the other boys when they accused him of stealing the bike he was riding.

Dubuque Police are asking for your help identifying this child. He was seen on Iowa and Main Streets around 5:00 PM on Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to Call DPD at (563) 589-4410.