Dubuque Police remind citizens to watch out for door-to-door salespeople

The Dubuque Police Department is reminding citizens that any door-to-door solicitation in the city requires a permit.

The permit must be carried on the person and presented upon request.

Dubuque Police say they have received several reports of people soliciting Tuesday without a permit.

If you encounter someone without a permit, you are asked to call the dispatch center immediately at 563-589-4415 and provide a description of the people and vehicles involved.

Police say you should never allow anyone inside your home, especially if you didn't initiate contact unless you are absolutely sure it is safe.