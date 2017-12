Officials say officers responded to 63 crashes (in the city alone) between noon and 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 11, 2018.

Public Information Officer Lieutenant Scott Baxter issued a statement Monday afternoon asking motorists to "slow down and allow themselves more time." The statement came in response to large number of weather related crashes that were being reported.

Baxter says only one crash involved minor/possible injuries, while the rest were property damage only.