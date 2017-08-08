Dubuque Police search for theft suspect

Police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a retail theft. The suspect, caught on video, allegedly took two watches valued at over $3,500. The incident happened at Tony’s Jewelry & Loan, 1534 Central Ave., on August 3, around 4 p.m.

According to police, the suspect asked to see the watches and while examining them, fled the store. It’s believed he entered the passenger side of a nearby vehicle, described as a silver coupe (possibly a Mitsubishi).

The watches were later recovered at a pawn shop in Cedar Rapids and police think the suspect may have additional ties to that community.

Anyone with information is asked to submit it via the ID4PD website: www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Anonymous submissions are acceptable.

