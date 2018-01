Police are looking for help to identify a suspect who allegedly stole a bottle of alcohol valued at $33.99 from Beecher Beverage Co, located at 1691 Asbury Rd. The incident occurred on January 20, 2018 at 7:55 p.m.

Anyonw with information can submit it at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Report: 2018-000622.