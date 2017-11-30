Dubuque Police warn of scammers pretending to be from Alliant Energy

Police in Dubuque are warning residents of a phone scam that is showing up after circulating the community a few years ago.

Lieutenant Scott Baxter says he took a call from Dubuque Family Eye Care regarding an Alliant Energy scam. He says the way it works is the Alliant customer is told their account is past due and services will be shut off soon (in this case, 45 minutes) if payment is not made. An 800 number is provided to the customer, and when called a "customer service rep" informs the customer to make payment to avoid having service stopped.

The call recipient at Dubuque Family Eye Care questioned the scammer and asked to verify account information. The scammer refused, advising they needed to pay first. She further advised the scammer that Dubuque Family Eye Care is set up for auto-payment, making this past due notice invalid. Eventually, she hung up on the scammer. Baxter says surprisingly, their service was never shut off.

Alliant has been notified. He says he also tried to call the 800 number but it's since been disconnected. Baxter says there was at least one business that fell for this scam the last time it was reported in Dubuque.