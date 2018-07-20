Dubuque authorities will comply with ICE as part of Iowa's new immigration law

Dubuque law enforcement agencies are adapting to a new state immigration law. It's Senate File 481, also known as a ban against so-called sanctuary cities.

It went into effect July 1 and requires cities and counties to work with federal officials to enforce immigration laws. The law allows officers to ask an immigrant's status if under arrest or in detention. However, they can't ask victims or witnesses of crimes their status.

Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said the law hasn't changed how deputies do their jobs.

"As far as our day to day operations, it’s not really going to change much the way we do things," Kennedy said.

He said the department will comply with Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) if asked.

"If ICE calls us and asks us for assistance, we will go and provide logistical assistance for them," he said. If ICE requests Kennedy to detain an immigrant, he will do that, too. "They have to be written detainers. We do not go by verbal detainer," Kennedy explained.

Kennedy says his first concern is community safety, not citizenship status. So he said he doesn't see his officers asking people their immigration status often.

"We’re not really going to be calling ICE every time that we have someone on a traffic stop," he said. “We do not want to be in the business of federal immigration law enforcement.”

People worry this law will prevent immigrants from reporting crimes or coming forward as witness to crimes. Kennedy stresses his deputies will never ask a victim or witness their immigration status.

Dubuque Police Lieutenant Joe Messerich said it's the same for the police department. "We don’t want our victims or our witnesses to be afraid of this new law and not come forward," he said.

Messerich said the police department won't have to worry about complying with ICE detainer requests since they don't operate the jail. However, he said they always comply with ICE if asked.

He said, "you know we’ve always cooperated with federal agencies when they’ve come into town and needed assistance and we’ll continue to do that."

An immigration advocacy group in Dubuque is working to ensure immigrants understand this law.

The Presentation Lantern Center is a nonprofit that teaches immigrants English and helps them prepare for the citizenship test.

Executive Director Sarah Gieseke said immigrants are fearful of this new law.

"We heard secondhand from an immigrant that other immigrants that he knew were considering even leaving Iowa because of this new law," she said. "I’ve heard fear cross the board. People who are undocumented, people who are documented, even naturalized citizens, even permanent residents, even people here who are here on valid visas."

On Thursday, July 19 she is hosting an informational meeting at 7:30 p.m. at St. Raphael's Cathedral Center at 231 Bluff St. for immigrants to talk with Kennedy and Police Chief Mark Dalsing about the law.

She hopes immigrants will feel safe enough to stay here.

"I think the immigrant community can feel comfortable in Dubuque," Gieseke said.