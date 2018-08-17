Dubuque city council releases priorities for next year; municipal internet study not on the list

Some people in Dubuque are disappointed with the city's recent list of goals for the next year.

Top priorities for 2018 through 2020 include streets improvement, a river cruise docking facility and a plan for the Five Flags Center; there's nothing about a municipal internet feasibility study.

When the Federal Communications Commission repealed net neutrality in December of 2017, a group called Campaign for Dubuque Municipal Internet was formed. Net neutrality is the principle that internet service providers should treat all data on the internet equally.

The campaign was formed to ask the city to create a city-owned, municipal internet service. Organizers collected close to 700 signatures on a petition and presented that to the city council.

Research showed a feasibility study to determine the cost of such a service would cost the city up to $100,000. To come up with the funds to conduct a study, city staff said council members would have to make the study a priority during their goal setting sessions in August.

An organizer for the Campaign for Dubuque Municipal Internet Chris Lammer-Heindel said he's disappointed and even angry the city did not make it a priority.

"We definitely think that the municipal broadband supported by almost 700 people who signed the petition from all walks of life, all income levels, I really doubt that a river cruise docking initiative or project has that level of support," Lammer-Heindel said.

The river cruise docking facility is something Mayor Roy Buol said he wanted to see get accomplished this year.

Lammer-Heindel also said he believes the cost of the municipal internet feasibility study isn't much when compared to other city projects.

"The discussion of cost seems somewhat disingenuous since they’re also thinking about spending like $68.5 million for the Five Flags Center," he said. "It’s disappointing.”

The municipal internet group will keep broadband a priority when council members begin campaigning for election, Lammer-Heindel said.

Other top priorities the city council created for 2018 through 2020 include an affordable childcare study, Inclusive Dubuque support, poverty reduction and finding a winter's farmer's market location.

2018 through 2020 "high priorities" include Bee Branch floodwall gates funding, Central Avenue Corridor economic revitalization, crime prevention program maintenance, a continuation of the debt-reduciton plan, and creating a pet-friendly community.

To view all of the priorities, visit the city website.