Dubuque family barn destroyed by storms

The wild wind that leveled this almost 100-year-old barn, came in just the way you always heard it might. "That's what it sounded like. A big freight train coming through." says neighbor Mary Werner.

Kathy Bahl owns the Bahl family farm in Dubuque. She says, "It just got really dark gray and then you couldn't see." Tuesday night's destruction comes as yet another blow, for farm and business owner Kathy Bahl.

The family rebuilt their other barn after a fire destroyed it just last year.

Before that, in 2011, Kathy's husband, Doug, died after a long battle with cancer.

Bahl says while she is holding up, she likely won't keep going with the family Christmas Tree Farm business, "We were winding down. Always debating year to year. So I guess this is the decision maker. "