Dubuque family says people with disabilities need access to plastic straws

Some larger cities or even businesses have decided to ban plastic straws, and it's starting conversations around the country about plastic waste.

However, people with disabilities urge lawmakers to remember that for some, plastic straws are a necessity.

Twenty-three year old Joel Harvey has a rare genetic disease called Ataxia-Telangiectasia, A-T for short.

It causes progressive loss of muscle control, immune system problems and a high rate of cancer. Joel describes it as a combination of muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy.

Among other things, Joel needs help drinking, unless he uses a straw. His sister Rebekah Harvey often helps him get a drink at their house with a lid and straw.

The Harveys said they were out to eat last week when they weren't given any straws. Luckily, Joel is always prepared and had some to spare. However, it's something that got them talking.

"Thankfully we’re prepared and we had some (straws) with us, but had we not been prepared like it’s just more challenging for him," Rebekah said.

Rebekah said she could have helped Joel drink had he not had a straw, but "it would have been difficult," Joel said.

Plus, he likes having a straw so he can drink on his own.

Rebekah said, "he doesn’t want his parents helping him with a drink when it’s possible to have that independence just by a simple straw.”

In general, the Harveys believe people with disabilities are often left out of national conversations like this one.

"Whether it’s the straw thing right now or even like how they design a parking lot or something. People just, if you don’t live it everyday, you don’t think about it," Rebekah said.

Hills and Dales CEO Marilyn Althoff agrees.

The organization serves children and young adults with severe and profound physical and mental disabilities.

Althoff said Hills and Dales tries to be the voice for their clients.

"Not everyone's abilities are the same but they shouldn't be marginalized because they have a disability," she said.

While the focus is on eliminating plastic straw waste, environmentalists hope people will take a look at the other plastic they use in their lives.

Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency Education Coordinator Bev Wagner said, "when people start to think about the plastic straw that means they’re really thinking about their choices and what they’re using."

She doesn't believe a ban on plastic straws is the most efficient way to eliminate them; she prefers education.

"I like to really focus on what each of us as individuals can do rather than what other people are going to tell us we have to do," Wagner explained.

She encourages people to take a look at the waste they generate in a week, and notice how much of it is plastic. Then, think about where that plastic came from.

"It’s a limited natural resource, it takes millions of years for the earth to make that," she said. "When we’re using all of those resources to get that precious natural resource, and then for a disposable item, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

She said people can start out small by eliminating plastic water bottles, plastic bags and even plastic straws.

Wagner said, "most of us don’t need straws when we go anywhere.”

The Harveys aren't against making better choices for the environment; they just want the dignity of every person respected along the way.

"They’re important people, you know, they deserve everything that we deserve," Rebekah said.

"Someone needs to speak up," Joel said.