Dubuque firefighters pass milestone for smoke detector installation

The Dubuque Fire Department has installed their 4,000th smoke detector since starting a program in 2008.

The department announced on June 27 the program they began in partnership with the Red Cross has been successful.

The department says they have installed the smoke detectors in over 800 homes in the past ten years, with an average of five smoke alarms installed per home.

If you're interested in being a part of the program and receiving smoke detectors, you can call the fire department's headquarters at 563-589-4160.