Dubuque lineman has a hand in expanding Iowa's Move Over, Slow Down Law

An Alliant Energy employee worked with state lawmakers to make utility workers safer all across Iowa.

Corey Birkel got the idea of expanding Iowa's Move Over, Slow Down law after hearing about a crash in Tennessee that killed a utility worker.

Iowa's law previously required drivers to move into a different lane or slow down when passing police officers, firefighters, and EMS. Now, it includes utility workers, too.

Working on tall heights and dealing with electricity, Birkel's lineman job can be very dangerous.

But for him, it's not the heights or the threat of being electrocuted that make him nervous. It's working on the side of the road.

He said, "That's probably one of my biggest fears working, is that traffic and somebody else is going to hit me instead of us working on power lines, because we know what we're doing up there."

He says when he's up in the bucket trying to do his work, it's hard to worry about what's going on down on the ground.

"We know if we're moving a wire what we can expect. We can't expect all of a sudden we're holding an 8,000-volt wire in our hand and a car hits our truck and, you know, that would really scare us," Birkel said.

That's why he started the push for Iowa's expanded move over law, which will require drivers to slow down or switch lanes to get around any utility vehicle with its lights flashing.

He said, "I know not everybody is going to get over but hopefully, most people will. It just makes me feel more safe."

Birkel's coworker Ryan Gruber said, "I think it's probably the greatest thing ever, to be honest, because people don't slow down when they're coming by us, they don't move over and you know when we've gotta get something out of the truck, that's a little nerve-racking."

The fine for a driver who doesn't move over under the law is $100.

However, if a driver hits a utility truck or worker, that fine skyrockets, and the driver can lose his or her license and face more charges.