Dubuque man arrested on meth and marijuana charges

One man was arrested and charged with dealing methamphetamine and marijuana. On Thursday, August 17, 2017, around 10:10 p.m., police executed a narcotics search warrant atin the 2000 block of North Main St.

During a search, police found 1/3 lb. of Ice methamphetamine, over $4,700.00 in cash, drug paraphernalia, approximately 20 grams of marijuana and ammunition.

Police say Joshua A. Carter was arrested for possession of methamphetamine w/intent to deliver, possession of marijuana w/intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Possession of methamphetamine w/intent to deliver (more than 5 grams) is a class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Possession of marijuana w/intent to deliver is a class D felony, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and up to a $7,500 fine. Possession of drug paraphernalia is simple misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to a $625 fine.