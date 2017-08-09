Dubuque man pleads guilty to robbing Maquoketa bank

A man charged with robbing an eastern Iowa bank and leading police on a high-speed chase earlier this year has pleaded guilty in federal court.



Prosecutors say 41-year-old Dante Rhodes, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty Monday in Cedar Rapids' federal court to one count of bank robbery. Police say he robbed the Fidelity Bank and Trust in Maquoketa on March 8. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he's sentenced.



Court records show that Rhodes entered the bank and handed a note to the teller demanding money. After the robbery, he led police on a high-speed chase through Dubuque, colliding with multiple vehicles.



Another Dubuque man, 31-year-old Gregory Stapleton, has also been charged. Stapleton told the court he intends to plead guilty to a bank robbery charge.