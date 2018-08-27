Dubuque man sentenced after trafficking at least 50 pounds of methamphetamine

A Dubuque man has been sentenced after trafficking at least 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

35-year-old Derek Rath from Dubuque was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine near a school and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Documents and evidence found in June 2016 Rath obtained the phone number of Anthony McCarron in Phoenix. Soon after the two agreed Rath would pay McCarron to ship packages of ice methamphetamine to addresses in Dubuque.

Between July 2016 and July 2017 McCarron mailed at least 50 pounds of methamphetamine to Rath.

In all, Rath and McCarron mailed at least 56 packages, sometimes using aliases on the shipping labels. The two also wired thousands of dollars to eachother with Walmart2Walmart, Western Union, and MoneyGram. Rath paid for the methamphetamine by mailing packages of cash to McCarron.

Rath was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He will also have to serve a 10-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and investigated by the Dubuque Drug Task Force, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, and the FBI.