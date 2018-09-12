Dubuque man sentenced after trafficking methamphetamine

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a drug user.

Richard Thomas Hense from Dubuque was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison on September 11.

The sentencing comes after court hearing evidence from September 2016 until October 2017 found Hense sold about 10 pounds of ice methamphetamine throughout Dubuque that he had gotten from Derek Richard Rath.

Hense said Rath was getting the methamphetamine from a source in Phoenix, Arizona.

On October 13, 2017, Hense was stopped for a traffic violation and officers found a half-ounce of ice methamphetamine, prescription pills, a digital scale, a loaded .32 caliber revolver, and fifty-three rounds of ammunition in the car.

Hense was sentenced to 141 months in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Linda Reade. After his time in prison, Hense will also have to serve a five-year term of supervised release.