Dubuque man sentenced to 6 years in prison for having a gun while selling marijuana

A judge on Thursday sentenced a Dubuque man to six years in federal prison for possessing a firearm while selling marijuana.

40-year-old Hombra Williams in March pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon, unlawful drug user, and domestic violence charges.

According to court documents, police accused Williams of having a handgun on January 4 while using marijuana. Williams also had several previous criminal convictions, including maintaining a drug house, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, and domestic violence abuse.