Dubuque man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

A Dubuque man convicted of molesting a young boy has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually abusing a child.

The Telegraph Herald reports that 39-year-old Sean Hilliard was sentenced Monday in Dubuque County. He had been convicted in May by a jury of second-degree sexual abuse.

Court documents say the boy told his mother last year that Hilliard sexually abused him at Hilliard's house. The boy told police that Hilliard was a coach youth community center, but the center denied he was a coach there.