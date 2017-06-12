Dubuque man shot early Sunday morning

Police say one man was shot early Sunday morning, June 11, 2017. Around 12:26 a.m., an officer heard gunfire coming from the alley east of the 1700 block of White Street.

When officers arrived, they found a large group of people still in the area and shell casings on the ground. Near the end of the alley, close to 18th Street, officers also found Christopher C. Barginear, 33, of Dubuque, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower back.

Barginear was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released. He was then taken into custody by police and charged with being drug-impaired in public. He was later released when police say his impairment subsided.

According to police, the investigation remains ongoing and no arrests have been made.