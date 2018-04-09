Dubuque man taken to hospital after motorcycle crash, being charged with DUI

A Dubuque man was hospitalized over the weekend after being ejected from his motorcycle during a single-motorcycle accident.

On Saturday, April 7 at approximately 9:45 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office received a report of the motorcycle accident near IL. RT and Thomas Avenue. A responding deputy learned the motorcycle, driven by 38-year-old David Walker was traveling northbound.

According to a press release, Walker was traveling too fast while trying to make a turn, causing the motorcycle to cross into the oncoming lane and then leaving the roadway. Walker's motorcycle traveled the ditch for approximately 165-feet before ejecting Walker.

Walker was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Dubuque for his injuries, the accident remains under investigation.

Walker is being charged with Too Fast For conditions, Improper Lane Usage and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.