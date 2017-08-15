Dubuque man dies being taken into police custody, ruled homicide

A 43-year-old man died while being taken into custody by police last spring. Now the medical examiner is ruling it a homicide, but says that doesn't mean a crime has occurred.

The City of Dubuque released a statement on the death of Chad Cupps.

Officials say the Iowa Medical Examiner's Office provided the City with a report on the autopsy performed on Cupps, who died while being taken into police custody on May 7, 2017.

The medical examiner's findings rule the cause of death as sudden cardiac arrest following an altercation with other individuals.

The medical examiner says other significant findings include arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, schizoaffective disorder, recent amphetamine use and blunt force head injuries.

The manner of death was listed as homicide. The medical examiner's report further explained that the death was classified as a homicide because another person was involved in the death, but that the death classification does not necessarily mean a crime occurred.

"The medical examiner's office does not participate in any investigation beyond determining the manner of death. The options for manner of death include: Natural, Suicide, Accident, Homicide and Undetermined."

The report says that although a death ruled a homicide by the medical examiner may be murder, it may also be the result of a lawful act.

The Iowa Code does not define homicide but does define murder, a criminal form of homicide: "A person who kills another person with malice aforethought either express or implied commits murder."

The report states that a homicide does not necessarily mean murder: "Homicide occurs when death results from a volitional act committed by another person to cause fear, harm, or death. Intent to cause death is a common element but is not required for classification as homicide (more below). It is to be emphasized that the classification of Homicide for the purposes of death certification is a "neutral" term and neither indicates nor implies criminal intent, which remains a determination within the province of legal processes."

Black's Law Dictionary defines multiple forms of homicide:

1) Accidental killing: Homicide resulting from a lawful act performed in a lawful manner under a reasonable belief that no harm would be possible

2) Criminal homicide: Homicide prohibited and punishable by law such as

murder or manslaughter

3) Excusable homicide: Homicide resulting from a person's lawful act, committed without intention to harm another

4) Justifiable homicide: The killing of another in self-defense when danger of

Death or serious bodily injury to the killer exists

5) Negligent homicide: Homicide resulting from the careless performance of a

legal or illegal act in which the danger of death is apparent

6) Reckless homicide: The unlawful killing of another person as a result of

conscious indifference toward that person's life

7) Vehicular homicide: The killing of another person by one's unlawful or

negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The Iowa Division of Criminal investigation was provided all investigative materials for an independent review.

Lt. Scott Baxter with the Dubuque Police Department says the Dubuque County Attorney's Office will be conducting a review of the case/investigation to determine the proper course and/or closure.