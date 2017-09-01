Dubuque nonprofit gathering water, emergency supplies for Harvey victims

Dubuque nonprofit Resources Unite is asking people of the tri-states to donate water and emergency supplies to Hurricane Harvey victims.

The nonprofit posted to their Facebook page on Wednesday asking for help in purchasing 18 pallets of water.

Theisen's is supplying the water at their cost of $167 each.

Friday, Resources Unite Director Josh Jasper said organizations, companies and individuals raised or bought enough pallets that they now have 85 pallets of water to donate.

Each pallet of water has 84 cases of water.

They were hoping to take one semi full of water to Houston. Now they will be able to take more than six semis full.

Jasper says as soon as the water is purchased and loaded into semis, they will begin to drive the water to Houston.

He also plans to find enough volunteers to send a team to Houston in a couple weeks.

He said, "what we're also gonna do is set a date probably in mid-September and then we're gonna send down the emergency supplies along with a team of volunteers so that we can go down, be kinda boots on the ground and help as needed."

Jasper says people have also purchased medical supplies, cleaning supplies and toiletries for Harvey victims.

If you'd like to learn how to donate, Jasper says to keep up with their

Facebook page.

He also says those wanting to volunteer or donate can

check out their website.