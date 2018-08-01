Dubuque official estimates thousands of unlicensed dogs, cats within the city

A Dubuque official estimates more than half of the 25,000 pets within the city are unregistered.

A dog and his owners play at the Dubuque dog park on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. (Allison Wong, KCRG-TV9)

In 2017, the city licensed 10,086 cats and dogs. However, City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said there are probably about 28,931 dogs and cats in the city of Dubuque. That means more than 15,000 pets don't have licenses, and could be behind on their vaccinations.

When a pet owner licenses their dog or cat each year, they pay $12 for a spayed or neutered animal, or $30 for an "unaltered" animal. The animal also must be up to date on their rabies vaccination.

Corrigan said that's the main reason the city requires dogs and cats to be licensed; to keep track of rabies.

"The reason we have such low incidents of human rabies is because we have these animal control programs," Corrigan said.

She said there are other benefits, like being able to track and reunite animals and owners.

"A license tag can help identify the animal and ensure reuniting with the owner," she said.

"It also assures and helps educate on responsible pet ownership," Corrigan added.

Dog owner Robert Small loves to take his dog, Brady, to the dog park on North Grandview Ave. He said Brady is registered, so he expects other dog owners to do the same.

"It’s like $12 a year, and that’s a small amount to pay," he said.

He said people who don't pay to license their dog or cat are doing a disservice to all other pet owners.

He said, "you got to remember all of us that are paying are part of the county and in some way you’re slightly slapping us in the face too.”

The city brought in $160,500 in 2017 from pet licenses. Corrigan said that money helps to fund the animal control program.

Corrigan said animal control and Dubuque Police Department officers can issue citations for a failure to license a pet. A fine could cost up to $750.