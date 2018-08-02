Dubuque officials looking for inmate who escaped work release

Dubuque officials are looking for a work release prisoner who failed to return to the Dubuque residential facility.

25-year-old Tremaine Ricky Walton Jr. was convicted of Assault While Participating in a Felony and other charges in Dubuque County.

He was required to report back to the facility on the morning of August 2, but failed to do so.

He was admitted to the work release facility on July 17.

Walton is a 25-year-old, black male, height 5'11" and weight 192 pounds.

Anyone with information about Walton should contact local police.